Gold Coast shooting leaves Chicago rapper FBG Duck dead, friends say; 2 seriously hurt on Oak Street

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Gold Coast shooting left a Chicago rapper dead Tuesday afternoon, according to friends. Two others were seriously hurt, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened a short time just before 4:40 p.m. near 70 E. Oak St., police said.

RELATED: Chicago crime: City sees 139% jump in murders, uptick in shootings in July 2020, police say

Three people were shopping on Oak Street when two vehicles pulled up. Four people exited those vehicles and shot at the shoppers on the sidewalk, police said.

"The offenders then produced firearms and fired shots at all three victims," police said in a statement Tuesday evening.

The shooters fled the scene by car, police said.

A 26-year-old was shot in the chest, the groin, the neck. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he died, police said.

Multiple friends and people who know the deceased man identified him as Chicago rapper FBG Duck.

A woman, 28, was shot in the hand and taken on St.Joseph Hospital where she was in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital after he was shot in the back and side.

Chicago community activist Ja'mal Green said several people called him about the shooting. He was told FBG Duck was shopping with friends when someone fired shots at them as they were exiting Saks 5th Avenue.

Green described the 26-year-old as a well-respected, well-loved rapper but also as a well-hated one in the music world.

A lot of young people looked up to him and liked his music, Green said. They will need help coping with the loss.

Police recovered one weapon from the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

The shooting happened a short time after 4 p.m. near 70 E. Oak St.



Police have asked people to avoid the area as they investigate. They are working to recover video from the nearby stores and seeking out witnesses.


Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
