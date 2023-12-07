WATCH LIVE

FBI searching for 3 fugitives indicted in $8M fentanyl scheme with ties to Chicago area

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 7, 2023 4:00AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is searching for three federal fugitives with strong ties to the Chicago area and who were last seen in Kansas City.

Zamewick D. "Buck" McCray, Devion M. "Rooster" Miles and Jermon D. "Crowe" McCary were indicted several months ago in a nearly $8 million conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and meth.

The FBI said all three should be considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter any of these men, do not confront them. Instead call 911 or other law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS or report a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

