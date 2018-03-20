FBI offers $10K reward for info leading to Calumet City murder suspects

Marvel Turnbo, 23 (left) and Kanique Kuykendoll, 19 (right) (FBI )

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) --
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in south suburban Calumet City.

Marvel Turnbo, 23, and Kanique Kuykendoll, 19, are wanted in connected with a January 15 murder in which the victim was shot multiple times, authorities said.

Turnbo is described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Kuykendoll, who also uses the alias "Ayo Murdar," is described as a 6-foot-4, 150-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago FBI at 312-421-6700 or the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
