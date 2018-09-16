FBI: Wisconsin postal worker stole money from thousands of letters

A postal worker was arrested in Wisconsin after she was caught stealing thousands of letters to pay bills.

A Wisconsin postal worker has been fired after the FBI caught her stealing mail.

Investigators found more than 6,000 opened envelopes in the woman's car. Some of the mail dated back to March 2017. Much of it was intended for people celebrating birthdays and special occasions.

Agents said the postal worker was caught in a sting that involved a $20 bill in an envelope. When the envelope was opened, it sent a signal to agents, who arrested the worker.

The postal worker told investigators she used the stolen money to take care of her children and pay bills.
