Health & Fitness

87 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

87 different hand sanitizers are now being recalled because they've tested positive for a toxic chemical called methanol, or wood alcohol.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its list of hand sanitizers with methanol contamination this week.

View the full list from the FDA here.



The FDA said the substance can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. It can cause short- and long-term health problems, and be potentially life-threatening if ingested.

"The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA has said.

Earlier this month, the agency reported seeing an increase in hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethanol, but have actually tested positive for methanol contamination.

Voluntary recalls have been issued, but some products may still be found on store shelves.

RELATED VIDEO: How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaproduct recallsbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & worldhygiene
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago quarantine travel list
IL reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
COVID-19 patients report persistent, mysterious symptoms long after 1st bout with virus
Old Cook County Hospital reopens as dual Hyatt hotel, office complex
Chicago police hold procession for officer who died by suicide
'Zoom fatigue' is real
Fauci concerned about another COVID-19 outbreak in Indiana
Show More
The Berghoff restaurant in Loop closes temporarily
Lenders looking at new credit score for loans
LIVE: AG Barr testifies at much-anticipated House hearing
Men on bikes steal car, force driver out in Streeterville
More Illinois residents report being asked to pay back unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News