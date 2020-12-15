Business

FedEx delivers packages found in Mt. Greenwood dumpster

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- FedEx says 19 packages found in the trash in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood last week have been delivered to their intended recipients in nearby Evergreen Park.

The company also telling ABC-7 that the person responsible for this incident is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground.

RELATED: USPS says 19 packages found in Mt. Greenwood dumpster were from FedEx, never given to postal service

FedEx issued a statement saying, "The safety and security of our customers' shipments is a top priority for FedEx Ground and service providers are expected to handle packages with the utmost care. These packages have since been delivered to their intended recipients and the individual responsible for this incident is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this situation and remain committed to providing the best possible service during the holiday season.

RELATED: USPS mail problems on South Side go beyond packages found in garbage, have persisted for weeks, residents say
