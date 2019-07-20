Operation Varsity Blues

Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college admissions scandal, co-stars say

By Michael Cidoni Lennox
LOS ANGELES -- Felicity Huffman's co-stars in a new Netflix movie say they found her remorseful about her role in a college admissions scandal.

Actress Angela Bassett said Huffman appears ready to take whatever steps are necessary in her case. Patricia Arquette said she believes Huffman feels terrible about her participation in the case.

Huffman didn't meet reporters to promote the film "Otherhood." She pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to a college admissions consultant to have a proctor correct her daughter's answers on the SAT.

"Nobody is perfect in this world," Arquette said. "And I do think she's genuinely sorry."

In the movie, "Otherhood," producer Cathy Schulman noted that there are ties binding Huffman's character to the real-life actress. She said Huffman plays a flawed character, a mother who believes that her own actions can make anything possible for her child.

"The Felicity that I know and love and worked with is a person who has had a hard year experiencing a flaw," Schulman said. "And we wish you the best. And we don't feel that it overshadows our film in any way, shape or form because mothering is complicated and we do what we need to do."
