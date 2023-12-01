WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

FEMA opens disaster assistance center in Calumet City after September flooding

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 1, 2023 8:00PM
Calumet City library to serve as FEMA disaster center
EMBED <>More Videos

A new FEMA disaster assistance center in Calumet City aims to help those who experienced heavy flood damage in September.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a recovery center Friday in south suburban Calumet City.

The FEMA disaster assistance center aims to help those who experienced heavy flood damage in September.

Widespread property damage happened during record rainfall across the south suburbs.

The center is operating at the Calumet City Public Library on South Manistee Avenue.

READ MORE | Flooding in Illinois: Federal disaster proclamation issued for Sept. flash flooding in south suburbs

It is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW