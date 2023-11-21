President Joe Biden has issued a federal disaster declaration for Chicago-area flooding in Cook County in September.

Flooding in Illinois: Federal disaster proclamation issued for Sept. flash flooding in south suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration in Illinois, following the severe storms and flooding that hit the south suburbs in September.

The move makes federal funding available for people impacted by the floods in Cook County.

That includes money for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Gov. JB Pritzker had issued a state disaster proclamation last month, as did Cook County.

The storms on Sept. 17 brought more than 6 inches of rainfall, causing severe flooding in several south suburbs, including Calumet city, Dolton and Harvey.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.