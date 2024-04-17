WATCH LIVE

Illinois doctor who lost son to fentanyl crisis testifies before Congress

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 17, 2024 11:02AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A congressional hearing took place on Capitol Hill detailing a new investigation into the fentanyl crisis.

The bipartisan committee is expected to unveil an investigation into the Chinese Communist Party's alleged complicity in the fentanyl epidemic and the motives behind it.

The hearing included testimony from Illinois Doctor Laura Berman. Her son, Sammy died of fentanyl poisoning in 2021. He bought prescription pills laced with the drug on snapchat.

