Illinois doctor who lost son to fentanyl crisis testifies before Congress

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A congressional hearing took place on Capitol Hill detailing a new investigation into the fentanyl crisis.

The bipartisan committee is expected to unveil an investigation into the Chinese Communist Party's alleged complicity in the fentanyl epidemic and the motives behind it.

The hearing included testimony from Illinois Doctor Laura Berman. Her son, Sammy died of fentanyl poisoning in 2021. He bought prescription pills laced with the drug on snapchat.

RELATED: Dr. Laura Berman says son died of overdose on drugs bought on social media