District leaders called to resign after Fenton HS staffer fired for alleged inappropriate conduct

The Bensenville community has called for the Fenton High School district leaders to resign. A staffer was fired for alleged inappropriate conduct.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Tensions between the board and students, parents and staff members at Fenton High School have gone past a boiling point.

Many speakers continued calls for the superintendent and district leaders to resign Wednesday night at a packed district meeting after a staff member was fired earlier this week amid accusations of inappropriate conduct.

There were several heated exchanges and interruptions by angered parents and students at the Fenton High School Community District 100 meeting.

One glaring call, saying "resign now," was directed at the district superintendent.

There was an outpouring of emotions from those who took to the podium to address the board.

"My heart aches for the victims of this administration's negligence," parent Andrea Vallone

The board stoically took the high volume and temperatures of a community crying out for compassion

"I implore you. I am begging you please change the way you are responding to this crisis while there is still time for healing," Fenton Education Association President Patrick Escobedo said.

Just days after a staff member at Fenton High School, currently under investigation, was fired following allegations of inappropriate conduct, educators are also demanding answers.

"It is fair to ask our leaders to be accountable and explain to us why you did what you did, because it is now hurting us," Escobedo said.

Parents, students and staff demanded more than that.

"I hope you see all of these people out here. They want you gone. You are not trustworthy with our children," an anonymous parent said.

One young woman, stepping forward, called herself as a survivor of the fired staff member.

"You looked my parents in the eye and told them I was in good hands here," she said.

She painfully addressing the board as the last speaker.

"I would never I wish what I have experienced on anyone, and I pray that none of your daughters have not and do not suffer the karma from your atrocious involvement," she said.

Following public comment, the superintendent addressed the crowd.

"I can only reiterate that we followed and called the police for every allegation," Fenton Community High School District 100 Superintendent James Ongtengco said.

Ongtengco declined to comment to the media

The board president said he has no plans to resign.

The people at the meeting tonight said they have no plans to stop pressuring district leaders.