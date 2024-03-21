Bensenville Village President calls fore Fenton HS superintendent to resign after staff member fired

The Bensenville Village President has called on the Fenton High School superintendent to resign after a staffer was fired for inappropriate conduct.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The village president of Bensenville called for resignations Thursday over how school leaders handled allegations of inappropriate conduct by a staff member at Fenton High School.

The staffer was fired earlier this week.

Village President Frank DeSimone called out the Fenton High School district superintendent and anyone else who chose not to act. DeSimone said what he's witnessed over the last few weeks was "nothing short of horrific."

DeSimone wrote a strongly-worded letter to the Board of Education, just days after the staffer was fired over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The letter also said in part, "...the allegations are disgusting and unacceptable... A school should be - amongst all else - safe for children... In order for our community to begin to heal, I am calling for Fenton District 100's superintendent to step down... In addition, I am also calling for the Fenton School Board to investigate and remove anyone who knew of these allegations and chose to do nothing."

The Village President said he attended Wednesday night's district meeting, which resulted in several fiery exchanges between the board and parents and student and staff members.

DeSimone said he wrote the letter not only as a village leader, but also as a father to a Fenton High School student.

ABC7 has reached out to the district, but so far has not gotten any response.