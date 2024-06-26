WATCH LIVE

Chicago Rapper Twista talks Stop The Violence Celebrity Basketball Game happening this weekend

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 12:23AM
Rapper Twista joined ABC7 to talk about the Stop The Violence Celebrity Basketball Game, happening at Hope Athletic Center in Lawndale, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Stop The Violence Celebrity Basketball Game is happening on Saturday.

The goal is to take action against gun violence in Chicago through the game.

Event producer Rubye Lane and world-famous Chicago rapper Twista joined ABC7 on Tuesday night to talk about the event.

They spoke about how the event started and what message they hope the basketball game will send.

The Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game is happening June 29 at the Hope Athletic Center at 2641 West Harrison Street.

