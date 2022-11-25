USA vs England 2022: Chicagoans gather at Navy Pier to cheer on men's national team in World Cup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the stars and stripes everywhere you look, you'd think it was the Fourth of July.

"As an American, you are always confident," said Robbie Lopez, a National team fan.

Some of the most patriotic Americans packed Navy Pier Friday to cheer on the United States men's national soccer team as they squared off against their rivals across the pond in the World Cup.

"Seeing them play one of the biggest teams in the world is pretty awesome," said fellow fan, Sean Gavin. "When they didn't make the last World Cup, it absolutely broke my heart. So seeing them finally make one, it's happy times to see them back."

"This is a big test for them, especially against a team like England," said Chicago Fire forward, Missael Rodriguez.

The massive watch party brought together die-hard soccer fans, like Robbie Lopez, who was draped in American flag everything for Friday's game.

"This is an opportunity with a young club like the USA has to come out and dominate show us, 'hey, we are not going to back down just because you're England.'"

Professional players from the Chicago Fire also got rare time today to mingle with fans while watching some of the best players in the world.

"It's always great when you get to connect with your fans," Rodriguez added.

"Soccer is the best game in the world and to see all of these passionate fans is really special," said fellow Chicago Fire forward and Chicago native, Alex Monis.

Players, like Monis, have their eyes on one day playing on the pitch with the men's national team, as they set an example themselves for players even younger than them right here in Chicago.

"2026 is here in the states, so that's kind of the goal for me, is to get to that World Cup. The World Cup is the pinnacle of football," Monis said.

Despite Friday's draw, super fan Aazam Khan said this game is proof the American team is improving and drawing even more followers to the sport.

"The growth is explosive. I think a World Cup like this draws more fans in," Khan said. "If they can perform well, the amount of fans they can attract to the team - it's the biggest opportunity, the World Cup."

Bonded by the National Anthem, fans look ahead to the next chance to take down the powerful English team.