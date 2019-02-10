PERSONAL FINANCE

Chicago Made: Grit Clothing Co. celebrates South Side pride

EMBED </>More Videos

Grit Clothing Co. makes clothing that celebrates South Side Pride.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Grit Clothing Co. is all about South Side pride, family, hard work and nostalgia.

Founders Joe Wodark and Mike Vaickus joined ABC7 to show off their unique products.

To learn more about Grit Clothing Co. and to browse the shop, visit: https://gritclothingco.com/

Download the ABC7 Chicago News App

Event Information:

Grit Clothing Co. Pop-up Shop

When: March 17, 2019

What: South Side Irish Parade

Where: Cork and Kerry (10614 S. Western Ave., Chicago) from Noon to 4 p.m.

Lawlor's Bar (3636 W. 111th St., Chicago) from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financefashionclothingChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Mayoral task force: Pay struggling Chicagoans $1K a month
Illinois Senate passes $15 minimum wage bill, moves to House
Illinois Senate Democrat to push for phased-in $15 minimum wage
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
New details emerge in brutal beating, robbery of retired correctional officer in Hazel Crest
More early voting sites to open Monday for Chicago, suburban elections
Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow on Sunday with evening freezing drizzle
3 charged in murder of Naperville man who went missing a year ago
2019 Grammys: What to expect from Sunday night's show
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in head-on crash in Wadsworth
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
Show More
What to know about 2020 candidate Klobuchar
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
Mumps confirmed in 7 detainees at Houston ICE facility
VIDEO: Toddler helps California firemen responding to call
Police find underground shooting range at gang member's home
More News