Chicago Made: Grit Clothing Co. celebrates South Side pride

CHICAGO (WLS) --Grit Clothing Co. is all about South Side pride, family, hard work and nostalgia.
Founders Joe Wodark and Mike Vaickus joined ABC7 to show off their unique products.
To learn more about Grit Clothing Co. and to browse the shop, visit: https://gritclothingco.com/
Event Information:
Grit Clothing Co. Pop-up Shop
When: March 17, 2019
What: South Side Irish Parade
Where: Cork and Kerry (10614 S. Western Ave., Chicago) from Noon to 4 p.m.
Lawlor's Bar (3636 W. 111th St., Chicago) from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.