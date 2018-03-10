PERSONAL FINANCE

The IRS has more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds, but deadline to file is nearing

EMBED </>More Videos

Didn't file a tax return in 2014? You could be owed a refund, but time is running out to claim it. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
If you didn't file your taxes from 2014, time is running out to claim your share of more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from that year.

According to the IRS, more than a million people living in all 50 states are owed a median refund of $847.

In a news release, IRS commissioner David Kautter pointed out that students and part-time workers are among those due a refund who are likely to have overlooked filing a return.

In addition to a refund of taxes withheld, many low- and moderate-income workers may also be eligible for more than $6,000 through the Earned Income Tax Credit, according to the agency.

For those owed a refund, there is no penalty for filing a late return. By law, 2014 returns must be postmarked by April 17, 2018. Unclaimed refund money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury after that date.

In order to receive a 2014 refund, taxpayers must have filed for 2015 and 2016 -- otherwise, the IRS may choose to withhold their refund until all filings are brought up to date.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeIRStaxesgovernmentmoneypersonal financeu.s. & worldinternal revenue service
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $522M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News