Illinois Senate OKs $15 minimum wage, moves to House

The Illinois Senate has approved increasing the state's minimum wage to $15 over six years.The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 39-18 Thursday on a largely party-line vote. The proposal would increase the $8.25-an-hour minimum wage by $1.75 next year and $1 more on each Jan. 1 until 2025.Republicans complained the cost to employers will be too high and Illinois will lose jobs. And they say state government will pay a steep price to absorb the cost taxpayer-financed institutions and those funded by Medicaid will have to pay.Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford says she's surprised to hear GOP lawmakers say they don't want to help the working poor get off of public assistance rolls.Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch issued this statement Thursday afternoon:"Increasing the minimum wage by 82 percent over the next five years would harm small businesses, kill jobs and eliminate opportunities for the workers who need them the most."We recognize an increase may very well become law. However, regional market wages should be considered, along with additional options for seasonal and training wages and preemption of local governments further increasing the new wage. We hope legislators will work with the business community to implement practical solutions that mitigate the impact on small businesses."Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on the issue. The Democrat discussed the legislation at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Here's the full text of his speech: