Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $372M; next drawing Tuesday

There were no winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, so the jackpot has gone up to an estimated $372 million.

This would be the 14th largest prize in the history of the game, according to Mega Millions officials.

The next drawing is Tuesday.

Friday night's numbers were 17, 21, 29, 39 and 56, and the Mega Ball was 22.

While no one took home the jackpot, 31 tickets did match the four white balls plus the Mega Ball. Those tickets are worth $10,000 each.
