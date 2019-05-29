Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $444M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $444 million after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was $418 million with a cash option of $263.3 million. The winning numbers were: 9-21-34-42-50 Mega Ball: 21

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



The $444 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing comes with a cash option of $281.1 million.

RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
RELATED
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 24, shot, killed while holding daughter, 1
White Sox employee's 1st pitch nails photographer
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts
Woman seriously injured in West Rogers Park hit-and-run
Alex Trebek shares joyful update about cancer treatment
Mom of baby found dead got disturbing phone call from dad
Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs
Show More
Family: CPD vehicles caused crash that killed woman, 84
Chicago AccuWeather: Spotty showers Wednesday
Mayor Lightfoot to preside over 1st City Council meeting Wednesday
2 officers hurt after vehicle hits light pole near O'Hare
Chicago teachers heading to Springfield to push for elected school board
More TOP STORIES News