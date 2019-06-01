student loans

Morgan Stanley Chicago offers student loan repayment strategies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many young adults are beginning their careers with student loan debt. In fact, the average student loan debt for Class of 2018 graduates was about $30,000.

Morgan Stanley Chicago Wealth Advisor Kathy Roeser joined ABC7 with tips on how to pay off your student loans quickly and efficiently.

To learn more about Morgan Stanley, visit www.morganstanley.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financestudent loansfinance
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENT LOANS
High school program helps students minimize college debt
Burger King starts contest to help customers pay off student loans
Who's the billionaire paying off Morehouse grads' loans?
Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Severe storms expected Saturday
Chicago crime down through May compared to 2018: police
Illinois House passes marijuana legalization bill, approves balanced budget
9 hurt in West Garfield Park crash: police
Family of murdered Pilsen woman speaks out
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office releases documents in Jussie Smollett case
Show More
Quanell X on Maleah Davis suspect: 'Derion snapped'
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $444M jackpot
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed
R. Kelly: New charges 'raise the stakes,' attorney says
PRIDE 2019: Chicago murals create visibility for LGBTQ community
More TOP STORIES News