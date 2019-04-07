Personal Finance

Quick Tip: How to prevent identity theft

By and Ann Pistone
Thirty percent of credit card holders think their identities will be stolen in the future, according to a new report.

The younger the consumers questioned, the more likely they were to say they had a card used fraudulently.

More than 30% of millennials said they were victims, versus 16% of baby boomers.

Yet only half of consumers questioned for the report bothered to create a fraud alert after being breached.

Fraud alerts give potential lenders and creditors a heads-up that someone may fraudulently use your identity to apply for a line a credit.

If you've been a victim of ID theft or fraud, contact one of the major credit bureaus to place a fraud alert on your credit reports.
