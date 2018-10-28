Quick Tip: Spam texts about your bank account

Don't get fooled by a suspicious text from your "bank" that says your account is suspended. Sometimes it could be a spam text.
ABC7 consumer reporter Jason Knowles received one of these texts. Upon closer inspection, it came from a bank he didn't even use.
If you get one from a bank that you actually use, it is not real. If you click on it, it will ask you for your username and your password, it is text phishing and text spam. They are trying to get your password and username so they can get into your account.
If you get one of these texts, you should report it to your cellphone carrier and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.
Report text spam here: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#nb
