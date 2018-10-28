PERSONAL FINANCE

Quick Tip: Spam texts about your bank account

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't get fooled by a suspicious text from your "bank" that says your account is suspended. Sometimes it could be a spam text.

By and Ann Pistone
Don't get fooled by a suspicious text from your "bank" that says your account is suspended. Sometimes it could be a spam text.

ABC7 consumer reporter Jason Knowles received one of these texts. Upon closer inspection, it came from a bank he didn't even use.

If you get one from a bank that you actually use, it is not real. If you click on it, it will ask you for your username and your password, it is text phishing and text spam. They are trying to get your password and username so they can get into your account.

If you get one of these texts, you should report it to your cellphone carrier and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Report text spam here: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#nb
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldI-Teambanktextingscam
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Quick Tip: Warning about charity fraud
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields 2 winners for $750M lottery jackpot
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields 1 SC lottery winner for $1.5B jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: New details emerge from survivors' accounts
Instagram posts threaten violence at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Cook County opens new outpatient facility
Funeral held for Jayme Closs' parents while teen remains missing
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right candidate likened to Trump, wins Brazilian presidential election
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields 2 winners for $750M lottery jackpot
Human remains ID'd as missing Joliet woman Ashley Tucker
Show More
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
11 wounded, 1 killed in Chicago shootings Saturday
More News