Valentine's Day Quick Tip: Financial infidelity

This is the month of love, of course Valentine's Day in February. We have a quick tip about financial infidelity.

Yes, that is a real thing. According to CreditCards.com, more than a quarter of people think that financial infidelity is worse than physical infidelity. And 34 percent of people say they spend more than their partner, spouse or loved one really knows that they spend.

Get this, 15 percent of people say they have a secret account. If you think this can't be harmful, you're probably wrong.

According to many studies, this really hurts the long-term future, the trust and any long-term financial goals you have as a couple.
