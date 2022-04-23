Waldos Forever Fest 2022 cancelled due to morning Clark street fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Saturday morning fire has forced organizers to cancel the Waldos Forever Fest.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce Waldos Forever Fest 2022 is canceled and Dispensary 33's Andersonville location is closed today due to a large fire that broke out across the street from the dispensary late last night / early this morning," organizers said in a statement.
The festival was supposed to take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Clark Street in Andersonville this weekend.
One person was hospitalized in the fire that destroyed two auto shops across the street and caused water damage to an Orange Theory Fitness studio.
Waldos Forever Fest was cancelled in 2020 and last year due to the pandemic.
It's a celebration of marijuana since its legal in Illinois.
