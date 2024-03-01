WATCH LIVE

Large fire breaks out at Galewood scrap metal yard

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 1, 2024 11:27PM
Large fire breaks out at West Side scrap metal yard
A large fire in Chicago broke out at a scrap metal yard in the 1900 block of North Austin Avenue on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chopper7 was over the scene of a large fire on Chicago's West Side on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a scrap metal yard a with cars and car parts in the Galewood neighborhood's 1900 block of North Austin Avenue.

Chopper7 captured huge flames raging at the scene around 4:45 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said several cars caught fire, but no one was injured.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the flames. CFD said the fire was mostly out by 5 p.m.

What caused the fire was not immediately clear.

Further information was not immediately available.

