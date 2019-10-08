Fire destroys historic Masonic temple in downtown Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The abandoned Lincoln Masonic Temple in Aurora has been destroyed by a fire that broke out Monday night.

The longtime historic landmark in downtown Aurora hasn't been used in over 10 years.

The fire broke out after 10 p.m. in the 100-block of Lincoln Avenue. As fire crews work to put out the massive blaze, residents in the area were asked to stay back.

The Masonic Temple was built in 1922 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. The 50,000 square foot building has been empty since 2008 when it was being used as a banquet hall.

Since then, the city shut it down because of potentially hazardous condition of the building both inside and out.

The structural integrity is a big challenge for firefighters.

"The integrity of this building is very suspect. The trusses, the roof has been burned off and everything that supports it that holds it up is not in place anymore," said Aurora Fire Chief Gary Krienitz. "You can see that actually some of the walls are wavy and some of them are leaning out, so at this point, firefighter safety and civilian safety is priority one right now."

Some of the building collapsed onto power lines. Power was knocked out some homes while crews workout this fire scene.

Firefighters continued to watch the building and there is a fear the entire building could come down.

No injuries have been reported.
