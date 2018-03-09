Fire official: Box of lithium batteries explodes in Uptown post office

United States Postal Service officials said a box exploded in inside a post office in the city's Uptown neighborhood Friday afternoon. (WLS)

A box of lithium batteries exploded in an Uptown post office Friday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

No one was injured in the explosion in the 4800-block of North Broadway Street, officials said. Traffic was blocked around the building for a time, though Broadway has since reopened. The post office remains locked and closed. No one is being allowed in or out.

The box was initially reported as a suspicious package, drawing a hazmat response from Chicago police and firefighters.

It was not clear if the batteries had been sent through the mail or dropped off at the post office.

The USPS Inspection Service is leading the investigation.
