Chicago firefighter injured after Far South Side house fire, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter is recovering after he was hurt while battling a house fire Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.

The fire started at a home near East 131st Street and South Rhodes Avenue.

The firefighter who was hurt was found away from the burning home and was taken to a nearby hospital.

"Unfortunate situation, especially in this kind of climate," CFD Deputy District Chief Anthony Frazier Sr. said. "We just want to tell everybody to keep CFD in your prayers, because we've had a pretty rough year."

The injury comes after four firefighters have died in the line in the duty this year.

The identity of the injured firefighter and their exact condition were not immediately known.