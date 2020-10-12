Chicago firefighter injured in Humboldt Park extra-alarm blaze

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An extra-alarm fire involving multiple homes in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday night has left one firefighter suffering from minor injuries.

The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. inside of a vacant 2 1/2-story home in the 800-block of North Lawndale Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The vacant home was destroyed and two other homes damaged in the 2-alarm fire. The vacant home collapsed during the fire.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.

At least four people have trying to figure out where to go next as their homes are boarded up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a neighbor told ABC7 he saw two men in the backyard overnight lighting a bonfire.
