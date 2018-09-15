WILMINGTON, North Carolina --A group of firefighters was captured spreading a bit of peace during a time of devastation.
Wilmington Fire Department were attempting to rescue a family after a tree fell on their home on Friday. Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 near Wilmington with winds of 90 mph.
Firefighters and rescue crews stopped to kneel and pray after they discovered the mother and her 8-month-old infant were killed by the fallen tree.
Fire officials say the mother, child and father were trapped inside the house for several hours before rescuers could reach them.
The father was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the Associated Press.
There have been at least five deaths confirmed as a result of Hurricane Florence, which is now a tropical storm.