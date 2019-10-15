Fires in North Side dumpsters, garage ruled arson, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find out who set fire to some garbage dumpsters and a garage on the North Side Tuesday morning.The fires all occurred between 2 and 3:40 a.m. in dumpsters in the 700-block of West Wrightwood Avenue, 600-block of West Diversey Parkway, 500-block of West Wellington Avenue and 2700-block of North Lehmann Court and a garage in the 700-block of West Schubert Avenue.Police said the fires have been determined to be arson. No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.