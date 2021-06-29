Chicago firefighters stage fireworks safety demonstration ahead of July 4th holiday

Chicago firefighters stage fireworks safety demonstration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- So many people are returning to their normal Fourth of July celebrations this year and that usually includes fireworks.

Safety officials want to remind everyone just how dangerous fireworks can be.

The Chicago Fire Department staged a live demonstration outside UChicago Comer Children's Hospital Tuesday morning.

The hospital said it's already treated five children for fireworks injuries. The most recent was an 11-year-old child hit in the chest by a bottle rocket.

RELATED: July 4th safety: How to prevent fireworks-related injuries, fires

Sparklers burn at 1800 degrees, that's hot enough to warp, melt and sag steel.

Aileen Marquez said her daughter was hurt by a sparkler when she was just 5-years-old. Now a teen, she has since recovered from burns of up to 70 percent of her body. Marquez says her daughter still has those scars.

"So many childhood illnesses are not preventable but fireworks injuries are. A simple decision to go to a professional display rather than a neighbor's yard can end up impacting the rest of your life," said Marquez.

I hope and pray that the message of warnings stated today will be heard and taken to heart," said Chicago Fire Dept. Comnissioner, Annette Holt.
