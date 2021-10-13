Watch: Man arrested after trying to stop First Lady Jill Biden's motorcade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested Tuesday after trying to stop First Lady Jill Biden's motorcade, which contained White House officials, police said.A secret service agent tackled Jose Torres after he ignored verbal commands to stop his attempts to interrupt the motorcade. Chicago police arrested Torres, who is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.The police did not provide further information on the incident involving a motorcade for the first lady, who was in Chicago Tuesday as part of a multi-city tour marking the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month. President Joe Biden traveled to the Chicago area last Thursday to promote vaccine mandates.