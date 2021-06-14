Florida man charged in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder; 2nd suspect still on run

James A. King, 24, of Miami, Florida, faces two felony counts, including murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery, officials announced Sunday.
King is one of two suspects the FBI says robbed the First Midwest Bank at 1975 Ridge Road after fatally shooting the security guard Friday afternoon.
The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park.
Castellana served as a Cook County Sheriff's deputy for 35 years before his retirement in 2019, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
WATCH | Chopper7 over Gary bank where security guard was shot, killed
Both suspects were caught on surveillance cameras around 1 p.m. carrying guns before ambushing Castellana outside the bank. Witnesses said they heard at least two gunshots.
"I heard the gunshots, but thought it was fireworks," Randy Martin said.
Officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department used K-9 units to track down King, who they said was found hiding behind the trees in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Gardield Street.
"For them to have the guts and the audacity to do something like that, that is beyond me," Martin said.
King is believed to have been armed with a handgun during the crimes, officials said. Law enforcement said they found a backpack containing a .40 caliber Glock Model 22 handgun and approximately $9,000 in money when King was taken into custody, according to the probable cause affidavit filed with the Lake County, Indiaina Prosecutor's Office.
Many who work in the area said they saw Castellana patrolling the parking lot on a daily basis.
"Every day we see the security guards walking around over there," said Mike Richardson, who works across the street. "It's just surreal when you see something like that, you just don't believe it."
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "We are saddened to hear about the tragic passing of our former Deputy Sheriff, Richard Castellana... He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and friends. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.
The search for the second suspect continues, officials said.
"We will continue to help the FBI in any way we can during this ongoing investigation," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.