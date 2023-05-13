Florida alligator chased through stormwater pipe by crews investigating potholes

An underground fact-finding mission in Florida turned into an impromptu pipe pest pursuit.

OVIEDO, Fla. -- An underground fact-finding mission in Florida turned into an impromptu pipe pest pursuit.

Investigating a series of street potholes, City of Oviedo stormwater crews sent a rolling robot into an underground line only to come to face to face with a surprise guest at rest in the mess.

The five foot alligator stood its ground momentarily before it turned tail and set off on a not necessarily hot pursuit through the pipe, which stretched on for roughly 340 feet until the robot got stuck and the alligator said "see ya later."

City officials shared the encounter with the public, calling it "just another reason not to go wandering in stormwater pipes."

Pssh; ya don't gotta tell us twice.