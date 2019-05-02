Florida House passes bill arming teachers

EMBED <>More Videos

Legislation that would allow teachers to arm themselves on campus heads to Florida governor's desk.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WLS) -- Teachers in Florida may soon be able to carry guns in their classrooms.

Wednesday, a controversial school safety bill passed in the Florida House that would allow teachers to arm themselves.

The bill comes after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last year that left 17 students dead.

It emphasizes that teachers and school districts can opt-out the program. However, if a teacher does agree to join, they must undergo police-style training, a psychiatric evaluation and drug tests.

Critics say arming teachers is not the best way to keep schools safe.

It now heads to desk of Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridagun safetygun controlgun violenceschoolschool safetygun lawsteachersguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Read missing person report on Crystal Lake boy
Doctor operated on wrong eye, tried to fix mistake in recovery room, lawsuit says
Pregnant teen missing since last week
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74: Family
Mayor Emanuel reflects on his legacy and his lowest point in office
CPD fallen officers honored in statewide memorial service
Chicagoan takes on 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer
Show More
More rain falls Thursday as flooding concerns grow in suburbs
See the most endangered historic places in Illinois for 2019
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Wild shrimp test positive for cocaine, pesticides: Study
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
More TOP STORIES News