Crime & Safety

Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing

EMBED <>More Videos

A 27-year-old inmate at the Broward County Jail in Florida punched a public defender during a bond hearing.

A public defender working inside Florida's Broward County Jail was sucker-punched Wednesday morning by an inmate.

Attorney Julie Chase was standing alongside a female defendant during morning bond court when 27-year-old inmate William Green got out of his seat, walked up to her from behind and punched her in the side of her head, reports WPBF.

The hit was so hard that she was knocked to the ground. Everyone in the room was surprised by the random attack.

The defendant, who was at the podium at the time, ran out of the way as corrections deputies restrained Green.

Officials said the lawyer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated.

Authorities said court records show Green was arrested by Broward County Sheriffs in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday on a battery charge.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfloridainmatescourtjailu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park
Police: 2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light
James Beard Awards 2019: See Chicago nominees for best restaurants, chefs
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
Show More
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Salisbury Fire Department expecting 7 babies
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
Turkish man administers CPR to revive puppy
50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work
More TOP STORIES News