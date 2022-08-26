Video shows man stealing plants from flower box outside Aurora salon

Surveillance video that shows a man uprooting the flowers and putting them in a wheelbarrow outside an Aurora hair salon.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police need your help finding a thief with a green thumb.

They released surveillance video that shows a man uprooting the plants and putting them in a wheelbarrow.

Police said it happened outside a hair salon in the 2000-block of Route 34 around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the business owner is offering a $500 dollar for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Aurora detectives at 630-256-5500.

Tips can also be submitted online at aurora-il.org/CrimeTip.