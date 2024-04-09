Floyd Durr, convicted in 1998 rape, murder of 11-year-old Chicago girl, Ryan Harris, dies in prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man convicted of raping and killing 11-year-old Ryan Harris in 1998 in Chicago has died in prison.
Floyd Durr was serving a life sentence for the heinous crime in Englewood.
The case drew national attention after police first accused two boys, ages 7 and 8, of the crime, before DNA led them to Durr.
Durr was already serving a 125-year sentence for sexually assaulting other girls, when he was charged in 1999 with the rape and murder of Harris. He eventually pleaded guilty in 2007 and was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.
Durr asked for clemency in 2021, and Harris' mother, Sabrina, made an emotional plea at the time to deny the request.