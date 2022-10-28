Flu shots, COVID boosters stressed as cases begin to climb, increasing hospitalizations, CDPH says

Chicago health officials urged residents to not just get themselves vaccinated but also consider getting children the shot as cases begin to rise.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago health officials are pleading with people to get the most recent COVID booster and a flu shot.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady wore a Halloween costume and had a crystal ball prop with her during a Friday news conference. She is predicting a surge in COVID cases as the city approaches colder months like November and December when more people are inside.

Arwady said the statistics are already starting to trend in that direction but for now the city is at a low COVID level. Currently 15 to 20 Chicago residents are being hospitalized for COVID every day, Arwady said.

Dr. Arwady also urged Chicagoans to get their flu shots including children, as hospitals locally and nationally are full of pediatric patients with respiratory illness.

"My crystal ball says 'get your kids vaccinated please,'" Arwady said. "We don't have a vaccine for RSV, but we do have a vaccine for influenza which also hits young kids very hard."

Dr. Arwady is also said she's concerned about the Black and Latinx community when it comes to getting flu shots and COVID boosters. According to the CDPH, both communities are more likely to die from flu and COVID, while vaccination rates remain low.

The CDPH announced it's extending the flu and COVID booster clinics through December and urge people to take advantage of the free vaccines while they remain.