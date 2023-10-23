Doctor Alin Abraham shares how we can protect ourselves this sick season.

Doctor shares how to prevent and treat viruses this 'sick season'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As school is in full swing, sick season has begun. Children are more prone to catch illnesses and bring them home.

Dr. Alin Abraham, an internal medicine specialist and pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, shared how to stay protected from illnesses this sick season.

RSV, strep throat, and COVID are some of the viruses of which doctors are seeing an uptick in children Abraham said.

"The winter months tend to be the highest risk months for catching illnesses," Abraham said.

Abraham suggests parents stay vigilant of their children's health and monitor any symptoms if they are sick.

If your child is having trouble breathing, urinating or is showing signs of dehydration, you should reach out to your pediatrician office, Abraham said.

"If a cold is not improving after 10 to 14 days, you at least want to seek a clinic visit," Abraham said.

Abraham said it is recommended anyone over the age of 6 months get the flu vaccine right now.

"Now is the time," Abraham said. "I would not wait."

For more information about seasonal influenza and other illnesses, you can visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.