More Illinois gun owners had to surrender firearms in 2022 than previous 3 years combined: ISP

Illinois State Police said enforcement operations focused on individuals whose FOID card had been revoked or suspended.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's been a big jump in the number of people around Illinois who have had to surrender their firearms.

Illinois State Police said that last year more than 2,600 people were brought into compliance with the Firearm Owner Identification Card Act, meaning they surrendered their FOID cards and gave up all their firearms. In each of the three years before that, the number was less than 600.

ISP said funding for the efforts came from new grants that were awarded to 30 law enforcement agencies to conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose FOID had been revoked or suspended as a result of being prohibited by state or federal law.

State police said the enforcement details focus on individuals who have become the subject of a firearm restraining order or clear and present danger, or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons.

"Local law enforcement agencies know their communities best and know who poses a threat," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a press release. "Grants to local law enforcement agencies galvanizes our ability to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others."