Holiday giveaway: South Side Chicago volunteers hustle to get meals to those in need ahead of storm

There was a Christmas giveaway going on Thursday, as volunteers at XS Tennis worked to get food to those in need before a winter storm.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a mad dash Thursday afternoon at XS Tennis on Chicago's South Side to get hundreds of boxes of prepared meals out to those in need before the winter weather settles in.

"When you come in XS Tennis, there is a sign that says, 'Champions Adjust.' So we had to adjust this whole schedule," said Renell Perry, XS tennis program director. "We have a number of families that, if it were not for this, would not have the Christmas that we want them to have."

Perry had to work the phones this week.

"Just shout out to the community, I was literally calling people. 'You were scheduled for Friday; I need you to come Thursday now,' and everybody said yes," Perry said.

That includes Annie Marie Ford, who's picking up food for seniors.

"I am dropping this off individually, so I want to get home before it gets too bad out there," Ford said. "I am going to be so excited to see the smiles on their faces when they come to get that box."

The food giveaway is in collaboration with the MGH Foundation.

"I definitely wanted to be there. It's unfortunate that there's this crazy snow storm. But regardless of the storm, the boxes of food are still being distributed to the families in need right now," said Madeline Hills, with the Madeline Hills Foundation.

With the snow falling and temperature dropping, volunteers were working at full speed loading the boxes into cars.

"This is great for the ones in need or for the ones that can't get out to get the things they need for their children," Kieta Woodfork said.

It's a team effort, lifting spirits one box at a time.