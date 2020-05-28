coronavirus indiana

Coronavirus Indiana: Gary, Ind. mayor to hold fruit, vegetable giveaway amid pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Jerome Prince, a former Lake County (Ind.) Assessor and Gary City Council member, was sworn in Monday as Gary's 21st mayor.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced on Tuesday the launch of the Mayor's Fresh Fruit & Vegetables Initiative, a partnership with Vine Line Produce Distribution.

Mayor Prince and the City of Gary will distribute boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables to 1,680 Gary families every Saturday through the end of June.

Each 25-pound box will contain apples, oranges, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, asparagus, cabbage, zucchini, bell peppers, cucumbers, and lettuce.

Mayor Prince and Vine Line are collaborating through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program (CFAP).

"I appreciate Vine Line partnering with the City of Gary to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables to those in our community suffering economic hardship, and we are proud and excited to help provide our residents with fresh, healthy and non-processed food," Mayor Prince said. "I hope we can help ease the burdens our families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our city will get through these difficult challenges, and we will do so by working together, caring for one another, and helping those in need however we can."

Gary residents may pick up a box of fresh fruit and vegetables from the Gary Genesis Convention Center every Saturday through June 27, beginning at 10:30 a.m. each day.

One box per household will be given, feeding 1,680 Gary families every week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgarycoronavirus indianasocietycoronavirusfood drivedonationscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
What to know about Indiana's 32,437 COVID-19 cases
Chicago doctor predicts 'surge' in COVID-19 from Memorial Day crowds
Chicagoans find new ways to mark unofficial kickoff to summer
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
5 in custody after crowd tries to free man arrested while police break up repast in Lawndale: police
Chicago woman describes COVID-19 recovery after getting Remdesivir
Suburban businesses to reopen as those across street in Chicago cannot
Millions more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow
First recreational pot dispensary in downtown Chicago opens in River North
Show More
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
2 in custody after bicyclist struck by stolen SUV in West Town
5 in custody after 2 men attacked, robbed on Red Line train on South Side: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, storms Thursday
College student wanted in 2 Conn. slayings captured in Md.
More TOP STORIES News