Lake Station teen dies suddenly after months-long battle with COVID-19

By ABC7Chicago Digital Team
LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenager in Northwest Indiana has lost a months-long battle with COVID.

Carlos Nunez, 17, had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the spring alongside his 16-year-old brother Pablo, months of which were in intensive care.

The teens contracted the virus in the springtime when vaccines were still limited. Due to their age, they were not eligible to get the vaccine at the time.

Carlos died unexpectedly of a burst aorta in the hospital on Sunday. He had previously undergone surgery for heart failure.

His brother is slowly recovering.

His family pleaded with others to get vaccinated, saying "nobody deserves this."

Carlos and Pablo's mother has been at their side constantly throughout their battle while also caring for a 9-year-old daughter and a husband with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
