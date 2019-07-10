EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There will be a lot of new foods to try at the 5th Annual Taste of Evanston on Sunday, July 14.
Executive Chef CJ Butler from the Good to Go Jamaican Cuisine and Fran Caan from the Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club stopped by ABC7 to give a preview of the Taste of Evanston.
Visitors can try delicacies from around 40 of Evanston's most celebrated restaurants, local breweries, and wine shops from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on the great lawn of the historic Charles Dawes House.
Along with the great food, people joining the Taste of Evanston can enjoy live music and tours of the lakeside mansion.
Ticket prices range from $90 - $15. To purchase tickets, visit the Taste of Evanston's website.
A portion of the proceeds benefits organizations working to help end homelessness, Connections for the Homeless and Reba Place Development Corporation.
Taste of Evanston Food Festival
Date: July 14
Hours: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 225 Greenwood, Evanston, IL 60201
Admission/ Ticket Prices: General Admission: $90, Under 21: $45, Kids under 12: $15
Is this open to the public? Yes
5th annual Taste of Evanston kicks off Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News