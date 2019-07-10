Food & Drink

5th annual Taste of Evanston kicks off Sunday

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There will be a lot of new foods to try at the 5th Annual Taste of Evanston on Sunday, July 14.

Executive Chef CJ Butler from the Good to Go Jamaican Cuisine and Fran Caan from the Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club stopped by ABC7 to give a preview of the Taste of Evanston.

Visitors can try delicacies from around 40 of Evanston's most celebrated restaurants, local breweries, and wine shops from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on the great lawn of the historic Charles Dawes House.

Along with the great food, people joining the Taste of Evanston can enjoy live music and tours of the lakeside mansion.

Ticket prices range from $90 - $15. To purchase tickets, visit the Taste of Evanston's website.

A portion of the proceeds benefits organizations working to help end homelessness, Connections for the Homeless and Reba Place Development Corporation.

Taste of Evanston Food Festival

Date: July 14
Hours: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 225 Greenwood, Evanston, IL 60201
Admission/ Ticket Prices: General Admission: $90, Under 21: $45, Kids under 12: $15
Is this open to the public? Yes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkevanstonfood
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
Dixon woman drove car with 2 kids in pool on roof, police say
Hot dog, hamburger buns recalled in Illinois, Indiana stores
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Boy, 4, dies after being pulled from lake in Hobart
Show More
Chemical spill prompts HazMat response at Tootsie Roll factory
4 charged after stolen car crashes on Near South Side
The Chicago Defender printing final newspaper copy
Photo of suspect in Millennium Park sex assault, cell phone robbery released
VIDEO: 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens
More TOP STORIES News