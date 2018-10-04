Prosecco lovers, look away now!Last week, a fermentation tank at L'Enoteca Zanardo Giussano in Italy exploded because it was too full. About 8,000 gallons of prosecco spilled out, going to waste.The leak was eventually plugged. But by then, it was too late to save that big batch of bubbly.The wine distillery, which is located in Conegliano, a town in the region of Veneto, posted video of the spill on its Facebook page last week. By Thursday morning, it had been viewed more than 1.3 million times.