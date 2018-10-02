Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween

Applebee's is hoping to get people in the Halloween spirit with a $1 Zombie Cocktail through the month of October.The restaurant chain says its drink of the month features a mind-blowing mix of rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and even some gummy brains.If the Zombie Cocktail isn't the treat you're looking for, you can always go for the 50-cent house margaritas every Wednesday in October.The month of October is also when the restaurant kicks off Wingtoberfest, featuring all-you-can-eat wings, including boneless or bone-in, for $12.99. The deal also comes with unlimited fries.