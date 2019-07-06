Food & Drink

Celebrate National Grilling Month with Lucky Strike Social Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- July is National Grilling Month, and Chef Ivy Carthen of Lucky Strike Social Wrigleyville joined ABC7 with some delicious and easy ways to improve your grilling game.

For more information about Lucky Strike Social visit their website.

Recipe:

Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients:

Jerk-marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Mango Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Served on a Toasted Bun with a Pickle Spear

6oz chicken Marinated in oz oil blend

1 slice vine ripe Tomato

1 slice red onion

1 green leaf lettuce

Mango Aioli Recipe

2 small mango, peeled, pitted and diced

2 tablespoons sugar (optional)

2 cups of mayonnaise(you favorite band)

2 limes Juiced

1tsp kosher salt

tsp freshly ground black pepper

Add cup of water if needed

Preparation

Put mango and mayonnaise in a blender and puree.

While blender is running, add lime juice. If necessary, add a splash of cold water to loosen up the aioli.

Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon into a serving bowl.

Note 1:

If the mango is very ripe, you may not want to add sugar. If it's not too ripe, you may want to add more sugar.

Recipe:

Bombs Away Burger

Ingredients:

10 oz. Prime Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cracked Pepper Aioli

1 10oz prime beef patty,

2 slices of cheddar cheese

2 slices of Applewood smoked bacon

1 fried egg

1 green leaf lettuce

1 slice Vine Ripe Tomato

1 Slice Red onion

.25 oz. Cracked Black pepper aioli

Cracked Pepper Aioli Recipe

1/2 teaspoon Cracked Black Pepper

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 tablespoon lemon juice
