Celebrate National Grilling Month with Lucky Strike Social Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- July is National Grilling Month, and Chef Ivy Carthen of Lucky Strike Social Wrigleyville joined ABC7 with some delicious and easy ways to improve your grilling game.
Recipe:
Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients:
Jerk-marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Mango Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Served on a Toasted Bun with a Pickle Spear
6oz chicken Marinated in oz oil blend
1 slice vine ripe Tomato
1 slice red onion
1 green leaf lettuce
Mango Aioli Recipe
2 small mango, peeled, pitted and diced
2 tablespoons sugar (optional)
2 cups of mayonnaise(you favorite band)
2 limes Juiced
1tsp kosher salt
tsp freshly ground black pepper
Add cup of water if needed
Preparation
Put mango and mayonnaise in a blender and puree.
While blender is running, add lime juice. If necessary, add a splash of cold water to loosen up the aioli.
Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon into a serving bowl.
Note 1:
If the mango is very ripe, you may not want to add sugar. If it's not too ripe, you may want to add more sugar.
Recipe:
Bombs Away Burger
Ingredients:
10 oz. Prime Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cracked Pepper Aioli
1 10oz prime beef patty,
2 slices of cheddar cheese
2 slices of Applewood smoked bacon
1 fried egg
1 green leaf lettuce
1 slice Vine Ripe Tomato
1 Slice Red onion
.25 oz. Cracked Black pepper aioli
Cracked Pepper Aioli Recipe
1/2 teaspoon Cracked Black Pepper
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
teaspoon grated lemon peel
1 tablespoon lemon juice
