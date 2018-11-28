FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Repeal Day with classic cocktails from Old Forester

EMBED </>More Videos

These cold winter nights make for some delicious bourbon cocktails. It's hard to imagine that at one point in history, it was illegal to enjoy an old fashion drink.

CHICAGO --
These cold winter nights make for some delicious bourbon cocktails. It's hard to imagine that at one point in history, it was illegal to enjoy an old fashion drink.

Dec. 5 will be the 85th anniversary of Repeal Day, or the end of Prohibition in the United States. The Chicago History Museum is hosting a speakeasy to celebrate on Thursday, Dec. 6, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Flapper attire is welcome!

Kayla Burton from Old Forester Bourbon joined ABC7 News at 11 to show how to mix up a classic old fashion, warm bourbon cider and Forester Punch.
Related Topics:
foodalcoholcocktailhistorymuseums
FOOD & DRINK
New Dunkin' espresso line will keep you warm this winter
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
Explore the 4 top spots in Chicago's Printers Row neighborhood
School says no to Chick-fil-A over perceived LGBTQ stance
Caught on video: Mice scurry through NYC Just Salad
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting...NOW
Pelosi nominated by House Dems to lead new Congress
Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver last September in West Loop
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters faces new charges
4 15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Ald. Willie Cochran rejects plea deal; headed to trial instead
Prosecutors: Mother of girl left in frigid van endangered kids before
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Show More
Dashcam captures plowed snow shattering windshield
Chicago Weather: Power outages persist in NW suburbs after winter storm
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
Police: Man shoots son after fight over kneeling NFL players
VIDEO: Teen's epic table tennis move goes viral
More News