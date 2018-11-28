Celebrate Repeal Day with classic cocktails from Old Forester

These cold winter nights make for some delicious bourbon cocktails. It's hard to imagine that at one point in history, it was illegal to enjoy an old fashion drink.Dec. 5 will be the 85th anniversary of Repeal Day, or the end of Prohibition in the United States. The Chicago History Museum is hosting a speakeasy to celebrate on Thursday, Dec. 6, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Flapper attire is welcome!Kayla Burton from Old Forester Bourbon joined ABC7 News at 11 to show how to mix up a classic old fashion, warm bourbon cider and Forester Punch.